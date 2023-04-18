NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Public Schools will be launching weapons detection systems Tuesday at all elementary schools and childhood centers.

This launch comes three months after police say a first grader shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School.

School leaders have been working to get the weapons detection systems set up, however, delivery delays continued to push the launch back.

The district spokesperson says 90 new weapons detection systems were ordered, which is enough to put in all Newport News Public Schools.

Even though security staff and administrators have been trained to use the new systems, students told 10 On Your Side last month that they are worried about being late to school.

“They told us were doing it every single day so it’s going to be a hassle getting all the kids inside,” Maleah Natal said.

Parents and residents will have another chance to voice their concerns this week as the school board continues its search for a new superintendent. The next meeting is scheduled for Apr. 22 at 10 a.m. at Heritage High School.