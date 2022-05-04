NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Eviction notices were dropped off Friday morning to homes at Patrick Henry Mobile Home Village off Cherokee Road. Then, Friday evening, residents say they received certified mail with more information.

“It’s very tough. Housing market right now is through the roof,” said resident Emmanuel Aguilar.

Newport News Williamsburg International Airport officials say they were legally required to give a 60-day notice to tenants. All leases were set to be terminated effective Aug. 28, 2022.

However, Wednesday evening, 10 On Your Side got calls from residents who say that the date was pushed back to Nov. 5, making it a 180-day notice.

Airport officials say the reason behind the closure is that they can no longer maintain the park’s infrastructure.

Ida Borisenko has lived in at park since 1983. Now, she doesn’t know what’s next.

“What am I going to do? My whole family has been thrown out of here,” said Borisenko.

A letter explains that tenants won’t be charged rent or utilities for the remainder of their time in the park.

At first, letters explained if they leave by the end of the month the airport will purchase the title for their trailers for $2,000 — a number that gets cut down the longer it takes them to decide.

With the new date extension, we’re waiting to learn if it will be a similar pay system.

People who live at the park say the $2,000 doesn’t cut it.

“We just got a new roof on ours, ours is worth well over $10,000; $2,000 is not near enough to get anyone anywhere,” said resident Kevin Ford.

As of now, they choose to move their mobile home to a new location instead, they’re on their own.

Residents say the trailers are rent to own and many owners invested $10,000 to $20,000 into their homes over the years.

“I put a lot of money into that trailer. Heat and cooling unit. Hardwood floors. house windows. That’s my home. I want my home. Is it an insult? Yes, it’s an insult. It’s a smack in the face,” said a resident named Duane.

We’re still waiting to learn more about what they’re doing with the land after the park closes.

“We’re not in the way of progress, we want what is fair for us,” said resident Efralyn Arce.

Paperwork says the United Way and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

10 On Your Side tried calling airport officials and the Newport News Redevelopment Housing Authority and haven’t heard back yet.