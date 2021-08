NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Warwick Little League will be the Virginia representative in Warner Robins, Georgia, for the Little League Southeast Regionals.

The winner of regionals and the second place team will move on to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Virginia team is set to play Florida at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

Click here for more information on the tournament.

WAVY News 10’s Nathan Epstein has the story. Watch in the player above.