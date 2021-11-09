Warwick High to dedicate court to former basketball coach Ben Moore

His son Chris will coach a game after the dedication ceremony Nov. 13.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved and respected high school basketball coach in Newport News will be honored this weekend.

This Saturday, November 13, Warwick High School’s basketball court will be dedicated to the late coach Ben Moore. Moore coached 28 seasons on the Peninsula, including 24 at Warwick.

In 2017, Moore died after speaking at the funeral for former Warwick High School star player Jonquay Byrd. Byrd was killed in a head-on crash involving a Newport News police aide.

Moore was more than a coach. To many, he served as a mentor well after their time on the court.

Now his son Chris is following in his dads’ footsteps, as a basketball coach for Thomas Nelson Community College. Warwick staff will allow TNCC to play a game against Bryant & Stratton on the newly dedicated court on Saturday.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and the dedication is at 1:45 p.m. The TNCC vs. B&S game is at 2 p.m.

