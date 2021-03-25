Warwick High students advance to international event for future health professionals

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Students and staff at Warwick High School in Newport News are the first in our region to win a statewide competition for future health professionals. Now, these students participating in the Governor’s Health Sciences Academies, or HOSA, are preparing for an international event.

The students involved in the program at Warwick are talented and ambitious.

” I aspire to be a neurosurgeon.” Warwick H.S. student Erin Greathouse

“A non-invasive and inteventionalcardiologist.” Warwick H.S. student Richard Roberts

“Research and neurology.” Warwick H.S. student Hailee Miller.

“A biomedical engineer.” Warwick H.S. student Penelope Sanchez-Juarez

” I am also taking EMT courses.” Warwick H.S. student Gavin Matlaga

“I aspire to be a Navy nurse.” Warwick H.S. student Malaysia Ishmael

Dr. Marjorie Wallace, a health science teacher, says the Warwick students competed in a lot of events. “This was the first year that we actually had a virtual conference,” said Dr. Wallace.

They competed, virtually March 12-14, with other HOSA students from across the state. Now, they get to compete in the HOSA international conference.

“It’s amazing because I get to go to an area where everyone is interested in medicine,” said student Hailee Miller.

“Through the fall leadership conference, the state leadership conference, and now on to the international leadership conference, they’re really showing us what they’re capable of,” Ms. Amanda Snyder told WAVY News 10. Snyder is the Magnet Coordinator for the Warwick HOSA program.

Jason Hollar is the Program Administrator. He said, “We cannot be more proud of this group of students and especially because we’re out to wish them well as they go on to compete internationally.”

Students who placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd in their event are eligible for the International HOSA competition. Details have not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, to find out more about the Governor’s Health Sciences Academy, click here.