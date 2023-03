NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Warwick Boulevard has been closed at the James City County line for several hours to allow for crews to clean up fuel that spilled from an overturned dump truck, Newport News Police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the cleanup could take up to 11 hours, with Warwick Boulevard not expected to open before late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Drivers are encouraged to take another route or follow the detour.