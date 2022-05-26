NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) is looking for community members who can adopt or even foster pets in their care.

“This is a reality that not just our shelter is facing but the entire country,” the shelter said on Facebook. “Despite us being open for adoption 6 days a week, animals coming in far out number the animals going out into forever homes or being reunited with their families.”

PRAS says they have reached capacity and are in ‘crisis’ mode.

They are asking for community members who are willing to adopt or foster. They currently have over 70 pets in their care that are up for adoption, according to the website.

That includes a 3-year-old Pit Bull mix named Andrea, a 5-year-old domestic shorthair cat named Keera and an 8-month-old rabbit named Ollie.

Those who can’t adopt or foster are encouraged to share their Facebook message online.