NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Bobby “Blackhat” Walters is known for singing the blues,

but this weekend he’s all about the purple that will paint Port Warwick.

“There will be people all over. There will be food out here, a lot of vendors out here, and more importantly there will be a lot of love out here,” Walters said.

For a second year, Walters will be behind the mic as emcee of the Newport News Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“I’m a blues musician and my demographic tends to be a little bit older and because of that I’m starting to realize how many people in my own demographic are suffering,” he said.

In fact, Walters told WAVY, in the very park where the walk will take place, he sat with a friend and fan during the Wednesday summer concert series and… “She said I was just diagnosed with early onset dementia and it was just – wow!”

This walk not only raises money to help find a cure, it connects families. “When you see someone you know and you can walk up and give them a hug, in that moment you’re both on the same sheet of music, you both understand you know what’s at stake,” Walters said.

The Alzheimer’s Association is also there to provide them with information and resources.

“When that community comes together, it’s so much more powerful then trying to do it on your own,” Walters said.

More than 70 teams and 330 people are signed up for this year’s event, but like the flowers walkers carry, there’s room to grow.

Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, October 15. The walk itself begins at 10 a.m. at Port Warwick on Walt Whitman Avenue in Newport News.