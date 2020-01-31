Walk organized for Officer Katie Thyne this Saturday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The community has put together a walk and ride to remember fallen Officer Katie Thyne.

The ride and walk will be held Saturday and will start at 10 a.m. outside the Newport News Police Station on Jefferson Avenue.

The walk will proceed to Huntington Park and will be followed by a moment of silvence.

The police station is located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue.

Parking will be at 9304 Warwick Boulevard, according to the organizers.

