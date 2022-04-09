NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)– For the first time since 2019, community members gathered in person on the Peninsula for the annual WALK MS event.



Tucked into Newport News City Park were MS fighters and their supporters. Walk MS brings together people from all over the area who want to change the world for people affected by multiple sclerosis.



President of the National MS Society Virginia and West Virginia Chapter, Sherri Ellis says the event brought in $67,000. All that funding goes to research for a cure, as well as to create new medications to treat Multiple Sclerosis.

“It is going to accelerate our work we do for people living with MS and the people who take care of them. Helping them with their financial needs of maybe a home improvement or van making it more accessible,” said Ellis.

Newport News resident Renee Chang came ready to walk not because of her personal journey, but to show someone close to her she’s there.

“To support my best friend who has MS. She needs to the support, everybody who has MS needs the support, so we got the extra legs for them today,” said Chang.

Ellis says it’s fundraising and awareness steps like this that have allowed medical professionals to do more research in the last 5 years than in the 70 years before that. She says nearly a million people in the U.S are diagnosed with MS.

“It’s days like today that we see we’re not alone in this journey and no one needs to be alone when we live with MS,” said Ellis.

If you didn’t have a chance to come out to the event this morning, there’s another WALK MS event in Virginia Beach Sunday at the ODU Higher Education Center. That walk begins at 1 pm.

