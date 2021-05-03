VSP motorcycle trooper assisting Secret Service injured after running off road at exit 250 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia State Police trooper who assisted the U.S. Secret Service during President Joe Biden’s visit to Hampton Roads Monday sustained serious injuries in a crash.

State police said the crash happened at 10:11 a.m. on the exit 250 off-ramp from westbound Interstate 64 to Fort Eustis Boulevard.

The trooper was on a motorcycle negotiating the sharp turn on the exit ramp when he ran off the left side of the road.

He was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

State police didn’t specify whether the trooper was actively assisting the Secret Service or in the president’s motorcade at the time of the crash.

Air Force One was scheduled to land in Newport News around 9:45 a.m. The Bidens were scheduled to arrive in Yorktown by 10:30 a.m.

