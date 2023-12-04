NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department on Dec. 4.

VSP says Sherree Denise Brown’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her well being.

Courtesy: Virginia State Police

Brown’s family believes a man who tried to sexually assault her may have attacked her again.

She was last seen on Daphia Circle in Newport News around 9 a.m. on Oct. 17.

Brown is 4-foot-11 and weighs around 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts should the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.