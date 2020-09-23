Virtual school overload giving your kids ‘v-school-itis’? We’ve got help!

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two weeks into the new school year, and some students need a break.

They’ve got “v-school-itus.” That’s my made-up term for that haze that comes over your brain, the glaze over your eyes, after staring-at-a-screen-listening-to-a-lecture-trying-to-remember-a-lesson-after-eight-hours-itis. Wow!

Need a break today?

I’ve got one for you if you’re in Newport News. The staff at C.Waldo Scott Center for HOPE is re-opening its doors to teens with a new program called “2020 Fall Experience.”

“(It’s) an all-day Wednesday, and an afternoon Monday program,” said Crystal Rainey, executive director of the Scott Center. “It gets the teens and our younger youth the opportunity to come and socialize and participate in programs that foster the social and emotional growth of our young people.”

Okay, so, how about “fun?!” Got that, too, said Georganna Cox, a family support specialist at Scott Center.

“They’ve been in the house all this time and they want to get out and have a little fun, and be around their peers. So we have something recreational where they can get out and run and have fun and chat with each other.”

But, wait! There’s more!

“We offer life-skill programs and help them with coping skills… if they’re too bottled up in the house or if they’re aggressive or frustrated about different things,” said Cox.

Your teen has a problem he or she’s not sharing at home? Cox and crew, including some volunteer high school and college students, may be able to help.

“We’ll talk it through, as well as the academic part as we’re able to do, help them with their homework. Or if they need a little bit of tutoring, we offer all those types of things as well.”

And if pandemic stress has created or uncovered more serious problems in the home, Scott Center staff say they can offer support.

“They just need to call and talk about what it is that they’re dealing with. Based on what they tell us we may be able to provide some emotional support or we may be able to connect them to a local mental health facility or provider that will help them to cope with the current situation,” Rainey said.

The “2020 Teen Experience” starts Wednesday, all-day, and Monday afternoons.

Call the folks at Scott Center for more info 757-244-9223, log on to their website at scottcenter.org.

