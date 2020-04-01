Virginia Peninsula Foodbank holding drive-thru food distribution Wednesday morning in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — With many people out of work, there is an increased need for food assistance.

To help those in need, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will set up drive-thru food distribution, starting with a giveaway Wednesday at Todd Stadium on Warwick Blvd. in Newport News from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Here is how it works, you pull into the parking lot, open the trunk and foodbank volunteers will place food inside of your trunk.

You do not have to get out of your car.

This keeps everyone safe and practicing social distancing. You must have your trunk cleared. If your trunk is not cleared, you will be asked to pull aside and you will have to load your food items yourself.

Karen Joyner, the foodbank’s chief executive officer, said more people have called for meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to be here for the long haul, as long as we are able to operate. We will continue to operate providing food for the community,” said Joyner. “There is a lot of people who are already food insecure on a day to day basis. Now you have all of the hospitality workers, restaurants, places that have closed down and they are not able to pay their staff. So, all of them are going to end up in our line eventually. It is just a matter of time as to when they miss their first paycheck.”

On the day Joyner celebrates 16 years working for foodbanks, she says the agency is committed to making sure people have food.

“This is a disaster of a different kind. We are operating under our disaster plan. We officially have an incident commander who keeps track of what everybody is doing … this is very, very unusual — unprecedented.”

The foodbank is purchasing more food and working with local governments, since most donations and grocery stores must restock. The mobile foodbank can serve up to 400 people over a couple of hours.

The agency will continue to have a food distribution every week. The next distribution will be in Hampton on Friday at Darling Stadium from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by York County, Williamsburg and James City County later in the month.

If you would like to volunteer or donate visit HRfoodbank.org