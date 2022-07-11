Business attire is expected, as well as resumes to be on hand.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Peninsula Chamber and Military Family Support Center Employment Programs are hosting the annual 2022 Military/Business Job Fair Tuesday, July 19.

The job fair next week is from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Newport News Marriot at City Center.

Over 80 companies from around the mid-Atlantic are participating.

The event is free for job seekers. Business attire is expected, as well as resumes to be on hand.

Potential employees should register beforehand to save time during check-in but walk-ins are welcome.

Exhibits and sponsorships are available for purchase, here.

In previous years, the job fair was only open to those with military connections but is now open to all job seekers post-pandemic.

For more info visit the 2022 Job Fair or contact the Virginia Peninsula Chamber with questions.