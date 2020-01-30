Virginia Living Museum’s Chesapeake Chuck to make Groundhog Day forecast Sunday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Chuck is going to make his annual forecast on Groundhog Day Sunday, Feb. 1 from 1 to 2 p.m.

The Virginia Living Museum will host the ceremony at the museum’s outdoor amphitheater.

Chesapeake Chuck will be joined by WAVY-TV 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler.

Since the ceremony is on Super Bowl Sunday, Chesapeake Church will also predict the winner of the 2020 Super Bowl.

“In tradition of Punxsutawney Phil, the VLM Groundhog will foretell if Hampton Roads will have a prolonged winter or early spring. The Virginia Living Museum’s groundhog, Chesapeake Chuck, is the official forecaster of weather in Hampton Roads and has been predicting the weather since 2011,” the museum wrote in a news release.

WAVY’s Jeremy Wheeler will also be joined by Newport News City Council, the museum’s Board of Trustees and VLM Animal Services Coordinator George Mathews Jr.

The opportunity to attend both the Super Bowl and Groundhog Day predictions is included in general museum admission.

Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite football team’s gear, the release said.

The museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, I-64, exit 258A.