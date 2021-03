NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Living Museum has a new addition!

The museum’s aquarium department introduced a queen triggerfish to the Chesapeake Bay Tank.

According to the website Pressbooks, the Queen Triggerfish, also known as Baliste Vetula, is known for its large oval shape that is “laterally compressed.”

They grow to be about 8 to 16 inches long. The name ‘triggerfish” comes from the two spines on the anterior dorsal fins that lock the fish into crevices at night.