Virginia Living Museum needs help naming a turkey

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — As Thanksgiving Day approaches, the Virginia Living Museum is celebrating one turkey in particular.

The Virginia Living Museum in Newport News has a male turkey that needs a name. The museum is holding a naming competition for the thankful bird and currently has it narrowed down to three names:

Hokie, in celebration of Virginia Tech

Sir Vivor

Monanow, a Powhatan word for “Turkey”

The voting will take place on their Facebook page. The votes are limited to one vote per day and will last until Nov. 24.

Those who come to the museum can also fill out a paper ballot in the lobby. The winning vote will be announced on Nov. 27 at their annual Turkey Pardoning.

The Virginia Living Museum is located at 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News.