Virginia Living Museum invites guests for Oyster Roast To-Go

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Living Museum is inviting residents for its “Oyster Roast To-Go” fundraiser event.

The event is happening on Saturday, November 14, featuring Oyster Roast classics: soup, chowder, dessert, commemorative event glasses.

Participants can order early before November 11 and can pick up their orders on November 14. Customers can choose from a 4-5 p.m. or a 5-6 p.m. drive-thru pick up time at the Museum’s main parking lot.

A $116 Oyster Package (for 2) includes:

(1) Pint of raw oysters (with suggested recipes)

(1) Bag of 12-15 Fresh Local Virginia Oysters in the Shell (residents are advised to bring portable coolers to keep oysters fresh!)

(1) Half-pint of Crab & Corn Chowder from Waypoint Seafood and Grill

(1) Half-pint of Tomato Soup from Waypoint Seafood and Grill

(1) Half-pint of Pimento Cheese from Waypoint Seafood and Grill

(2) Bundtinis from Nothing Bundt Cakes

(1) Oyster Shucking Knife

(2) Commemorative Event Pint Glasses

(2) VLM Museum Admission Tickets (no expiration date)

This event will be held in the Museum’s main parking lot, located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, I64, exit 258A. Guests should remain in cars and are encouraged to wear their masks during pickup.

Guests can also can return their oyster shells beginning Sunday, November 15. The shells will be “recycled” by the VCU Rice Rivers Center in Richmond, VA. The shells will age in storage for nearly a year before being placed in seeding tanks. After seeding, baby oysters will attach to the shells. Each shell may contain 10-15 spat, which will result in approximately 300,000 oysters being returned to the Chesapeake Bay.

Purchase your tickets HERE.

