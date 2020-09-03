Virginia Living Museum hosts onsite, online annual ‘Native Plant Sale’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Living Museum (VLM) will be hosting its annual Native Plant Sale for two weekends in September and this year, 134 native plants will be available onsite and online.
The fall sale is open to the public and will take place at the VLM Conservation Garden from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m Sept. 19 through 20, and Sept. 26 through 27. A special preview for VLM members will be held Sept. 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Online sales will run Sept. 21 through 24. VLM members can order online beginning Monday, Sept. 14. Pick-up for all online orders will take place Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
For 33 years, the VLM’s experienced team of horticulture staff and volunteers have made the sale possible. The team propagates plants in the Holt Native Plant Conservatory and all plants are nursery propagated at the VLM — many are not yet available in the commercial nursery trade.
