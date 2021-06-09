Virginia Living Museum fundraising event raises over $180K

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A massive fundraiser at the Virginia Living Museum raised over $180K.

The 2021 Living Otter Ball, a virtual campaign encouraging community members to become an ambassador for conservation, biodiversity, education, and nature raised a total of $181,964 from April 12 through May 20.

Over 200 charitable community members participated in programs such as the Lined Seahorse Species Survival Program, VLM Green Teens, Envirothon Academic Competition, VLM Summer Camps, Adult Education Series, or a new habitat for Sarge the Bobcat, to name a few.

The top fundraising teams were: St. Matthew’s Catholic School and Team Abbitt! The top three fundraising individuals were:  Rebecca Francese- most dollars raised, Terri McCaughan, and Jamie Firth, who had the most donors. All will enjoy a unique engagement for their group with the Museum. 

