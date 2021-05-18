Virginia Living Museum drops outdoor mask requirement with exceptions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Living Museum is dropping mask requirements for guests with exceptions.

In an updated guidance from the museum’s website, officials are still requiring guests to wear masks indoors.

For outdoor activities, guests will be able to remove their masks EXCEPT when they are within 6 feet of an animal like a behind-the-scenes tour.

Volunteers and staff will continue to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

The latest move from the museum follows the latest guidance from Gov. Northam last week.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced on May 14 that he was lifting the universal mask mandate starting that night at midnight, following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The governor’s new guidance means those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask in “most situations.”

All gathering restrictions will also be lifted on May 28, including capacity and distancing requirements in businesses and public spaces, according to a video released by Northam’s office.