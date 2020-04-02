Virginia Living Museum asks for donations to ‘Emergency Animal Fund’ during COVID-19 crisis

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Living Museum is asking for community donations to help them provide care for 250 animals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginia Living Museum is a nonprofit organization that typically raises money through museum admissions, membership sales, and fundraisers; however, COVID-19 has closed the museum to the public until June 10 and impacted its finances.

Although the museum is closed to the public, the Animal Welfare and Conservation staff is still providing dietary and medical care to 250 animals every day, according to the organization’s website.

The Virginia Living Museum put out a call for donations to their Emergency Animal Fund on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Your donation now means even more,” the museum wrote.

The Virginia Living Museum has taken several steps to protect its staff and animals during the COVID-19 crisis, including:

Access to antibacterial hand sanitizer for staff

Increased cleanings of “high touch” surface areas

Encouraging staff and volunteers to follow best practices for preventing COVID-19 spread as put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Encouraging social distancing

Museum staff who have potentially been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to stay home for up to two weeks

Although the Virginia Living Museum is closed to the public, the organization is still offering virtual educational opportunities, including Facebook Live events with their animals, stargazing opportunities on Facebook and Twitter, and bedtime stories for children on Facebook.

