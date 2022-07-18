NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – More than a year after taking in Freckles the lobster, the staff at the Virginia Living Museum (VLM) in Newport News has announced his passing.

Freckles, an incredibly rare Calico lobster, arrived at VLM last year after he was discovered in a shipment at a Manassas Red Lobster restaurant. Only 1 in 30 million lobsters have his special shell, which is caused by a problem with DNA coding.

Freckles the Calico Lobster (Photo courtesy: Virginia Living Museum)

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Living Museum)

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Living Museum)

In order for a lobster to grow, it must shed its shell in a process known as molting. It was during this process that Freckles passed. Due to his already large size, the staff at VLM said molting requires a significant amount of energy and many older animals do not survive.