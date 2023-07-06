NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Marine Resources Commission has partnered with the Newport News Shipyard for a project for the tower artificial reef.

This collaboration will allow for the adding of materials to the reef location, where the shipyard will help provide these supplies.

The tower reef location is an artificially made reef between the coasts of Virginia Beach and the Eastern Shore.

This reef was established in 1970 by the Tidewater Artificial Reef Association, and is one of the oldest artificial reefs in Virginia.

The purpose of tower reef and many other reefs of its kind are meant to promote wildlife development, help with erosion and add to water recreation.

The shipyard donated an old dry dock, Dry Dock 3, a large floating steel structure formally used to control water entry, in order to have wildlife and coral take over the structure once fully submerged.

Dry Dock 3 was dropped into the water June 29 thanks to this effort.

Dry Dock 3 sinking

Structures like these, old ships, and man-made limestone figures are often used in artificial reefs. These old and unusable constructions become the new home to many fish and non-vertebrates.

The VMRC’s collaboration with the Newport News Shipyard means that another 1,000-square-feet of potential reef has been added to the tower reef location.

The commission does, however, discourage scuba diving in the area where the dry dock will be dropped, as the structure has a complex interior that may be unsafe.