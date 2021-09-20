Virginia AG Herring to host roundtable discussion in Newport News, a day after Heritage High shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is hosting a roundtable discussion in Newport News regarding gun violence. The event is scheduled just a day after 2 local students were sent to the hospital following a shooting at Heritage High School.

The roundtable is set to bring together local law enforcement, community leaders, gun violence prevention advocates.



One of the topics that will be discussed are community-based gun violence prevention programs and how to better support initiatives that are already underway.

The Virginia General Assembly recently passed a request for additional funding that will allow the implementation of the so-called gun-violence prevention programs.

Just a day prior to the roundtable, two students were shot at Heritage High School and are expected to recover.

A suspect is now in custody.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said both victims were 17 years old. A boy was shot in the side of the face and a girl was shot in the lower leg. Drew said both of the two victims’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Tuesday’s roundtable will be held at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center which is located at 2410 Wickham Avenue. The event is slated for 10 a.m.