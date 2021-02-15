Viking Burger in NN hosting ‘Mardibras’ fundraiser

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A local restaurant plans to hold a fundraiser on Tuesday to support local organizations that help survivors of domestic violence, homelessness, human trafficking and more.

The event is called “Mardibras” and will be held Tuesday, on Mardi Gras, at 1:30 p.m. at Viking Burger in Newport News, 11745 Jefferson Avenue Suite #8.

It’s open to the public.

“In true pageant form, Viking Burgers cooking staff will create and design burgers to resemble bras, proceed to bring them out to the floor for display and in true modeling form, the cooks will walk the floor in runway fashion for guests to observe and evaluate the Mardibras Burgers,” the news release said.

People are paying for the burgers, and there will be information on hand if Mardibras customers want to donate.

Those that will benefit from a portion of the fundraiser’s proceeds include Transitions Family Violence Services, HER Shelter and Menchville House, all of which provide services in Hampton Roads. The fundraiser Tuesday will help the organizations’ efforts to provide undergarments and items that are overlooked or forgotten by a survivor in crisis.

The judges of the Mardibras event include staff from the beneficiary organizations.

The remaining two weekends in February will have designated days for each organization, a public relations representative said. Friday will be for Transitions, Saturday will be HER Shelter, and Sunday will be for Menchville.