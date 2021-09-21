Vigil being held at Heritage High on Tuesday night, counseling services set up after school shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A prayer vigil is being held Tuesday and counseling services are being offered after Monday’s shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News.

Two 17-year-old students were injured in the shooting and are expected to recover and a male student was arrested off campus Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting. Police have yet to identify him, but said they recovered a gun. Police Chief Steve Drew said it appears the suspect knew the victims and wasn’t looking to hurt others.

Heritage High and Huntington Middle (which shares the school building with Heritage) are closed in the meantime for all students and staff.

The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Heritage High at 5800 Marshall Avenue.

The Coalition of Concerned Clergy, a group of pastors on the Peninsula, will lead the service. Anyone can show up.

To help with the ongoing trauma from the shooting, the school has also established a support hotline to assist students, parents and staff with counseling. The phone number is 757-283-7868 and specialists will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Newport News School Board is also meeting Tuesday night and metal detectors in schools will likely be discussed. It’s currently not required for all students to pass through a metal detector as they enter Newport News Public Schools.

Look for continuing coverage on the Heritage High shooting with WAVY.