NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are working on a shooting investigation in the area of Jefferson Avenue near 74th Street, in the north end of the city.

The call came in shortly before 2 p.m. Friday.

A viewer caught this video of the scene showing a SWAT team entering a trailer, shortly followed by three gunshots.

The police scene is at Davis Mobile Home Park.

WAVY was out at this same mobile home park Thursday. Tactical units and crisis negotiators were on scene in the early morning hours attempting to make contact with a possibly suicidal person. Police said those attempts were unsuccessful.

We are working to find out if there is any connection between Friday’s shooting and the incident the day before.