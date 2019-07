NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters were called to a parking in Newport News Tuesday morning after a van went up in flames.

City dispatchers told WAVY.com the fire was reported outside of a Onelife Fitness on Hogan Drive around 9:14 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Video from a WAVY viewer showed flames engulfing the entire front portion of the van as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.