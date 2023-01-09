NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – During a Monday afternoon press conference, the Newport News Police Chief, Schools Superintendent and Mayor provided updates on the investigation into Friday’s shooting at Richneck Elementary School.

Police Chief Steve Drew said he spoke to first grade teacher, Abby Zwerner in the hospital. The first question she asked him was “do you know how my students are?”

Police say a 6-year-old student fired one shot, intentionally, at Ms. Zwerner just before 2 p.m. Friday, as she taught. The gun was legally purchased by the child’s mother, Chief Drew confirmed, but he did not provide details on how the student ended up with the gun at school.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office will determine if the child’s mother will face charges, Chief Drew added.

Zwerner is in stable condition. Police say the bullet went through her hand, into her chest.

