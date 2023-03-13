NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital Monday morning.

According to police, a gunshot victim arrived at Riverside Regional Medical Center around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of De Gaule Street, near Roanoke Avenue and Briarfield Road.

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information to release at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.