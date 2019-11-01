‘Very much loved’: Newport News Police mourns loss of retired K-9

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A retired police K-9 who gave two years of service as a narcotics detection dog in Newport News has died.

K-9 Vinny died Friday after spending several years in retirement and living at home with his partner, the Newport News Police K-9 Unit wrote on Facebook Friday afternoon.

Vinny was a single-purpose narcotics detection K-9 with the Organized Crime Division. He was donated to the Newport News Police Department in April 2013 and medically retired two years later.

The police department is unsure of Vinny’s exact age was because he was donated, but believes he could have been at least 10 years old.

“He continued to live with his partner after his retirement and was well cared for and very much loved. Please keep his partner in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the department wrote.