NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle has crashed on Interstate 64 westbound and was on fire near mile marker 248.2 near Lee Hall/Yorktown Road in Newport News Monday evening, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The west center lane, right lane, right shoulder and Exit 247 are closed, VDOT said.

VDOT traffic cameras indicate a vehicle off the side of the interstate with fire and smoke coming from it, while numerous Newport News Fire Department first responders at the scene and traffic backed up on I-64 westbound.

VDOT said drivers should expect delays.

