Pepsi truck’s mirror hit mirror of Newport News school bus, school officials say

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. (WAVY) — A Pepsi truck driver kept going after their truck’s mirror came in contact with the mirror of a Newport News school bus Thursday morning, school officials say.

Newport News dispatchers say the incident happened around 8 a.m. at Denbigh Blvd. and Old Courthouse Way when the truck was pulling out of a convenience store parking lot.

16 elementary school students were on the bus at the time and no injuries were reported.

No other details were available as of 8:55 a.m.

