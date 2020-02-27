Pepsi truck’s mirror hit mirror of Newport News school bus, school officials say

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. (WAVY) — A Pepsi truck driver kept going after their truck’s mirror came in contact with the mirror of a Newport News school bus Thursday morning, school officials say.

Newport News dispatchers say the incident happened around 8 a.m. at Denbigh Blvd. and Old Courthouse Way when the truck was pulling out of a convenience store parking lot.

16 elementary school students were on the bus at the time and no injuries were reported.

NEWPORT NEWS: School bus crash on Denbigh Blvd & Old Courthouse Way. Students were on board, but no injuries. We're told by police the other vehicle involved fled the scene. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Af6hVYqwqn — Madison Glassman (@MadisonG_WAVY) February 27, 2020

No other details were available as of 8:55 a.m.

