Vehicle fire on I-64 westbound causing delays near Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 64 westbound in Newport News caused delays for motorists Sunday afternoon.

State dispatch says the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 255 near Jefferson Avenue. The east entrance ramp was closed and the left lane of the outside set of lanes was blocked while crews worked the scene.

It is not known the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries. This post will be updated as information becomes available.

This is a breaking news story.