Vehicle fire closes 2 eastbound lanes on I-64 in Newport News

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two eastbound lanes on I-64 in Newport News are currently closed after a vehicle caught on fire Sunday morning.

First responders got the call for the incident just after 11 a.m. Sunday on mile-marker 249.08 of I-64 eastbound (0.3mi east of VA-143 Exit 247).

10 On Your Side is currently working to find out if there were injuries reported following the incident.

Officials are asking commuters to expect delays.

