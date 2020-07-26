Vehicle fire closes 2 eastbound lanes on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two eastbound lanes on I-64 in Newport News are currently closed after a vehicle caught on fire Sunday morning.

First responders got the call for the incident just after 11 a.m. Sunday on mile-marker 249.08 of I-64 eastbound (0.3mi east of VA-143 Exit 247).

10 On Your Side is currently working to find out if there were injuries reported following the incident.

Officials are asking commuters to expect delays.

