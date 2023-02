NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle crashed into a body of water Thursday in Newport News.

According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.

Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department Photo Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department

Photos obtained by NNFD show the vehicle almost completely submerged under the water. Officials say the occupant of the vehicle was unharmed.