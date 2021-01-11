Vehicle crashes into building in Newport News Monday

Newport News
Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Fire Department crews shared photos of a technical rescue on Monday.

First responders say they received the call for an incident in the 800 block Aberdeen Road just after 3 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived on scene, they say the driver was found uninjured. Pictures show a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a building and caused damage to the wall.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

