Vehicle crashes into building in Newport News Monday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Fire Department crews shared photos of a technical rescue on Monday.
First responders say they received the call for an incident in the 800 block Aberdeen Road just after 3 p.m. Monday.
When they arrived on scene, they say the driver was found uninjured. Pictures show a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a building and caused damage to the wall.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
