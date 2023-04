NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle crash has caused lane closures and delays Tuesday afternoon on the James River Bridge.

According to VDOT, all southbound lanes are closed on the James River Bridge due to the crash and says motorists can expect delays. It is unclear at this time when the lanes will reopen.

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the crash and if there are any injuries reported.