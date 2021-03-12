VDOT truck struck by van on I-64 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A VDOT safety truck was struck by a van Friday morning on I-64 in Newport News after crews stopped to remove a tire/tread from the road.

Virginia State Police said there were injuries, but they are not life-threatening.

The work truck and van were the only two vehicles involved.

Police said all lanes on the interstate were blocked as of 9:20 a.m., but traffic cameras show traffic was moving again as of 9:30 a.m.

This is a breaking article and police said more information will be released.