VDOT truck struck by car on I-64 in Newport News on Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A VDOT truck was struck by a car Thursday morning on I-64 in Newport News.

The VDOT driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and the driver of a Honda Civic, 22-year-old Victor M. Hernandez Castro and his male passenger were also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say Hernandez Castro was heading east on I-64 at a high rate of speed at the time and lost control, striking the VDOT truck from behind. Both vehicles went into a Jersey wall.

Police say the VDOT truck was behind a State Police vehicle as a trooper was completing another crash investigation. Both vehicles had emergency lights on at the time.

The crash is under investigation and charges are pending.