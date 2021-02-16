VDOT to temporarily close all lanes at MMMBT Tuesday evening for utility work

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT is temporarily closing I-664 in both directions at the MMMBT Tuesday evening due to urgent repairs.

The closing will be between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

Officials say crews will be providing advanced signage to all drivers approaching the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) to allow for re-routing.

Drivers are encouraged to use the James River Bridge or the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route if traveling this evening.

For the safety of the traveling public during this electrical work, officials say a diversion will be in place during the 30-minute closure.