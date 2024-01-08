NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is interested in hearing the public’s opinion about a proposed interchange in Newport News.

VDOT is working in collaboration with the City of Newport News and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to study a possible interchange at I-64 and Denbigh Blvd.

The interchange, which would serve as an additional access point along I-64 between Fort Eustis Blvd. and Jefferson Ave., would improve regional mobility and safety, expand local network access, alleviate congestion and support increased demand from a developed urban corridor, VDOT says.

The Denbigh Blvd. bridge was recently replaced due to structural deficiencies. The replacement was made with additional construction in mind, including the widening I-64, additional rail and the forementioned proposed interchange.

VDOT plans to minimize traffic impacts on Denbigh Blvd. through exploring maintenance of traffic plan, which provides an overview of the traffic controls needed during construction phases.

The proposed interchange is expected to begin construction in early 2026, and a public hearing for public feedback on the proposed plan is expected in the summer of 2024. An Environmental Assessment is also being prepared to study potential impacts on the environments surrounding the project.

The survey can be found on VDOT’s website here.