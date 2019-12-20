VB man accused of ‘inappropriately’ touching a child

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man they say inappropriately touched a child.

Police arrested 63-year-old Michael Lee Johnson of Virginia Beach Wednesday night and charged him with one count each aggravated sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Newport News Police said.

On Oct. 1, a juvenile’s parents met with officers at the Newport News Police Headquarters to report a past sexual assault. They said an adult male known to them “inappropriately” touched their child.

Police did not say when the alleged incident happened.

Police investigated an obtained warrants for Johnson.

Johnson was taken to Newport News City Jail Wednesday night.

