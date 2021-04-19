Vaccine clinic being held Wednesday at CNU’s Freeman Center

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be accepted at an upcoming vaccination clinic Wednesday at Christopher Newport University’s Freeman Center.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered to anyone 18 and older. Anyone 16 and older in Virginia is now eligible for a vaccine, though Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those 16 and older at this time.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but you can also schedule an appointment here.

For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s vaccination page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10