RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia State Senate has passed a resolution that is dedicated to the Richneck Elementary School teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student in early January.

The resolution commended Abby Zwerner for her bravery and her devotion to the safety of her students during the shooting.

Zwerner sustained injuries to her hand and chest during the shooting and was released from the hospital the week of Jan. 16. She has since been recovering at home.

To read the full resolution, click here.