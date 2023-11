GROTON, Conn. (WAVY) — The USS Newport News recently held a change of command ceremony.

Cmdr. Joseph Fontenot turned command over to Cmdr. Eric McCay on Friday, Nov. 3 at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine is the third U.S. Navy ship named for Newport News, Virginia. The 361 feet long ship has a crew of more than 135 personnel and can displace nearly 6,000 tons.