USW Local 8888 ratifies 5-year contract with Newport News Shipbuilding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A workers union has ratified a 60-month (5 years) contract with Newport News Shipbuilding Tuesday.

Members of United Steelworkers Local 8888 ratified a new collective bargaining agreement with Huntington Ingalls Industries Tuesday. The agreement covers nearly 10,000 shipbuilders at Newport News Shipbuilding.

According to the union’s Tellers Committee, the mail ballot count resulted in 3,678 YES votes compared to the 533 NO votes.

“Our members have spoken — decisively,” said Local 8888 President Charles Spivey in a press release Tuesday praising the overwhelming Yes vote.



“They have ratified a contract that broke new ground and enhanced gains from previous negotiations. Now it’s time to move this union forward, understanding that a good contract is no better than the members who know what it says and what it means.”



The new 5-year contract went into effect on February 7 and will expire on February 7, 2027.

The agreement contains over $22,000 in new money based on a 40-hour week. Additionally, it alto features a first-time $2,000 Essential Pay bonus; a new Domestic Partner benefit; an additional 8 hours of annual leave, and a monthly boost to the pension payment to future retirees.



Members previously rejected the initial tentative agreement in November.

Newport News Shipbuilding is Virginia’s largest industrial employer and a key player in the Navy’s modernization efforts. There are 12,000 workers in the collective bargaining union.

