Up to a dozen apartments affected by fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Fire officials say nine to 12 apartments in a complex in Newport News were impacted by a fire Tuesday evening.

Fire officials said Battalion 2 companies responded to a multi-unit fire in the 13000 block of Preakness Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Early defensive operations fighting the fire helped save the rest of the building.

There were no reported injuries as of 8: 30 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: Newport News Fire)

(Photo courtesy: Newport News Fire)

(Photo courtesy: Newport News Fire)

Latest Posts: